Medifast
Medifast Salaries

Medifast's salary ranges from $97,020 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $448,800 for a Business Development at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Medifast. Last updated: 6/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $152K
Accountant
$131K
Business Development
$449K
Product Manager
$97K
Software Engineering Manager
$161K
Technical Program Manager
$126K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Medifast is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $448,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Medifast is $141,363.

