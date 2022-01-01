← Company Directory
Medidata
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Medidata Salaries

Medidata's salary ranges from $53,603 in total compensation per year for a Business Development in United Kingdom at the low-end to $184,467 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Medidata. Last updated: 2/12/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $154K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $140K

UX Designer

Product Manager
Median $180K

What's your salary progression?

Just accepted an offer in my 5th year of working as a SWE and was taking a look at my salary progression over the years. Was curious on what y'all's salary growth has looked like over the course of your career!

New Grad Offer @ Defense Contractor: ~$75k TC

1 YOE Job hopped to mid-sized tech company: ~$100k

~3 YOE Job hopped to FAANG: ~$189k TC

5 YOE (new offer)...

84 94
84 94
Project Manager
Median $155K
Data Scientist
Median $143K
Business Analyst
$131K
Business Development
$53.6K
Customer Service
$131K
Financial Analyst
$150K
Graphic Designer
$152K
Program Manager
$171K
Sales Engineer
$172K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$171K
Software Engineering Manager
$184K
Solution Architect
$96.4K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$122K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Medidata is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $184,467. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Medidata is $150,920.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Medidata

Related Companies

  • SAS Software
  • Degreed
  • Novetta
  • Nextiva
  • ScienceLogic
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources