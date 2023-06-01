Company Directory
Medical Informatics
Top Insights
    About

    Medical Informatics Corp. (MIC) provides a clinical surveillance and analytics platform called Sickbay™️ that enables improved patient monitoring, real-time predictive analytics, and patient-centered healthcare. The platform features a vendor-neutral Time Series Data Engine (TSDE)™️ and is cleared as a Class II medical device for patient monitoring, analytics, and alarm distribution. Sickbay™️ allows physicians, researchers, and other members of the care team to access complete patient histories, automate documentation, create scalable teleICUs and command centers, and develop and deploy algorithms and analytics – at scale.

    https://michealthcare.com
    Website
    2010
    Year Founded
    77
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

