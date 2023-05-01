← Company Directory
Medical Guardian
    Medical Guardian is a leading provider of innovative medical alert systems for older adults, offering in-home, mobile, and wearable options. Their mission is to empower customers to live a Life Without Limits. Founded in 2005, they have experienced exponential growth and have been ranked in the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America list for six consecutive years. They are dedicated to providing best-in-class service and helping older adults nationwide take on the next chapter of their lives. Career opportunities are available on their website.

    medicalguardian.com
    Website
    2005
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources