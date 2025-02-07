All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in Taiwan at MediaTek ranges from NT$6.04M per year for E9 to NT$9.66M per year for E11. The median yearly compensation in Taiwan package totals NT$6.68M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MediaTek's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E7
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
E8
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
E9
NT$6.04M
NT$2.25M
NT$0
NT$3.79M
E10
NT$7.44M
NT$2.96M
NT$172K
NT$4.31M
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***