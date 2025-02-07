Salaries

MediaTek Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Software Engineering Manager compensation in Taiwan at MediaTek ranges from NT$6.04M per year for E9 to NT$9.66M per year for E11. The median yearly compensation in Taiwan package totals NT$6.68M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MediaTek's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus E7 NT$ -- NT$ -- NT$ -- NT$ -- E8 NT$ -- NT$ -- NT$ -- NT$ -- E9 NT$6.04M NT$2.25M NT$0 NT$3.79M E10 NT$7.44M NT$2.96M NT$172K NT$4.31M View 1 More Levels

