Software Engineer compensation in Taiwan at MediaTek ranges from NT$1.84M per year for E7 to NT$6.6M per year for E10. The median yearly compensation in Taiwan package totals NT$2.45M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MediaTek's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E7
NT$1.84M
NT$1.27M
NT$90.6K
NT$480K
E8
NT$2.68M
NT$1.85M
NT$79.8K
NT$749K
E9
NT$3.32M
NT$2.1M
NT$0
NT$1.22M
E10
NT$6.6M
NT$3.6M
NT$714K
NT$2.29M
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
