MediaTek
MediaTek Project Manager Salaries

The median Project Manager compensation in Taiwan package at MediaTek totals NT$3.2M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MediaTek's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Median Package
company icon
MediaTek
Project Manager
Hsin-chu, TP, Taiwan
Total per year
NT$3.2M
Level
hidden
Base
NT$3.2M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at MediaTek?

NT$5.23M

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at MediaTek in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$7,529,011. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MediaTek for the Project Manager role in Taiwan is NT$2,651,148.

