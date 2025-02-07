All Product Designer Salaries
Product Designer compensation in Taiwan at MediaTek totals NT$2.02M per year for E7. The median yearly compensation in Taiwan package totals NT$2.32M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MediaTek's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E7
NT$2.02M
NT$1.5M
NT$0
NT$521K
E8
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
E9
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
E10
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
