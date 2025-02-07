← Company Directory
MediaTek
MediaTek Product Designer Salaries

Product Designer compensation in Taiwan at MediaTek totals NT$2.02M per year for E7. The median yearly compensation in Taiwan package totals NT$2.32M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MediaTek's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E7
NT$2.02M
NT$1.5M
NT$0
NT$521K
E8
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
E9
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
E10
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$5.23M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at MediaTek?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at MediaTek in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$7,233,686. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MediaTek for the Product Designer role in Taiwan is NT$2,797,291.

