All Hardware Engineer Salaries
Hardware Engineer compensation in Taiwan at MediaTek ranges from NT$2.04M per year for E7 to NT$6.08M per year for E10. The median yearly compensation in Taiwan package totals NT$2.22M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MediaTek's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E7
NT$2.04M
NT$1.36M
NT$0
NT$683K
E8
NT$2.84M
NT$1.95M
NT$0
NT$883K
E9
NT$3.89M
NT$2.32M
NT$0
NT$1.57M
E10
NT$6.08M
NT$3.31M
NT$0
NT$2.76M
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
