MediaCom
    About

    Hello. We are MediaCom.We believe in People First, Better Results.MediaCom unleashes brands’ growth by helping them See the Bigger Picture. This means that we apply our unique ‘Systems Thinking’ philosophy and technology to all marketing levers: media, message and data. As a result, we design communication strategies that deliver short term results and help brands build for the future.As part of WPP, the world's largest marketing communications services group, and GroupM, WPP’s consolidated media investment management arm, we have access to the richest data, most robust benchmarks and most advanced capabilities in the market. This helps us provide comprehensive solutions to all marketing challenges.Our success is underpinned by our long-standing ‘People First, Better Results’ belief. We know that by investing in our people’s whole-person wellbeing, careers and capabilities, we will help grow our clients’ businesses.In 2021 this approach led MediaCom to be crowned Global Media Network of the Year by Adweek, Festival of Media Global and M&M Global, in addition to being Eurobest’s current Media Network of the Year and the most awarded agency at the WARC Media Awards.MediaCom is one of the world’s leading media communications specialists, with billings of US$17.6 billion (Source: COMvergence, 2020), employing 8,000 people in 125 offices across 100 countries. Its global client roster includes adidas, Coca-Cola (TCCC), Dell, Hasbro, Mars, NBC Universal, P&G, Richemont, Shell, Sony, Uber and Walgreens Boots Alliance.To find out more about MediaCom visit us here: www.mediacom.comFollow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/MediaComGlobalLike us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/mediacomglobalnewsLike us on Instagram: www.instagram.com/MediaComGlobal

    http://www.mediacom.com
    Website
    1986
    Year Founded
    9,600
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources