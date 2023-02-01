Company Directory
Mediabrands
Mediabrands Salaries

Mediabrands's salary ranges from $11,726 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Brazil at the low-end to $103,515 for a Administrative Assistant in United States at the high-end.

$160K

Administrative Assistant
$104K
Business Analyst
$11.7K
Data Analyst
$37.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Marketing
$84.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Mediabrands is Administrative Assistant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $103,515. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mediabrands is $61,238.

