MedAvail Holdings is a technology-enabled retail pharmacy company that develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy solutions in the US and Canada. Its MedCenter enables on-site pharmacy in medical clinics, retail store locations, and employer sites, and it also owns and operates SpotRx, a retail pharmacy platform. The company had 81 MedCenter kiosks as of December 31, 2021, and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.