McLaren Group
McLaren Group Salaries

McLaren Group's salary ranges from $69,712 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager in India at the low-end to $189,327 for a Chief of Staff in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of McLaren Group. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Chief of Staff
$189K
Data Scientist
$95.1K
Management Consultant
$101K
Product Manager
$99K
Software Engineer
$70.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$69.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at McLaren Group is Chief of Staff at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $189,327. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at McLaren Group is $97,059.

