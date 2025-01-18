← Company Directory
McKinsey
McKinsey Associate Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

The median Associate compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package at McKinsey totals $220K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for McKinsey's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
McKinsey
Associate
New York, NY
Total per year
$220K
Level
L3
Base
$190K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$30K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at McKinsey?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Associate at McKinsey in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $257,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at McKinsey for the Associate role in San Francisco Bay Area is $228,000.

