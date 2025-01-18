← Company Directory
McKinsey
McKinsey Associate Salaries in India

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for McKinsey's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

The highest paying salary package reported for a Associate at McKinsey in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹7,707,953. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at McKinsey for the Associate role in India is ₹5,568,510.

