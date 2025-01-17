← Company Directory
McKinsey
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Vietnam

McKinsey Software Engineer Salaries in Vietnam

The median Software Engineer compensation in Vietnam package at McKinsey totals ₫1.1B per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for McKinsey's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
McKinsey
Software Engineer
Ho Chi Minh City, HC, Vietnam
Total per year
₫1.1B
Level
Software Engineer I
Base
₫1.1B
Stock (/yr)
₫0
Bonus
₫0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at McKinsey?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at McKinsey in Vietnam sits at a yearly total compensation of ₫1,747,511,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at McKinsey for the Software Engineer role in Vietnam is ₫1,063,702,500.

Other Resources