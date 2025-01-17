Software Engineer compensation in India at McKinsey ranges from ₹1.3M per year for Junior Engineer to ₹3.03M per year for Software Engineer II. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.78M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for McKinsey's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Engineer
₹1.3M
₹1.26M
₹0
₹47.2K
Software Engineer I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer II
₹3.03M
₹2.89M
₹0
₹142K
Senior Software Engineer I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.53M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title