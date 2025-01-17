All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in New York City Area at McKinsey ranges from $134K per year for Business Analyst to $466K per year for Associate Partner. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $230K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for McKinsey's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Business Analyst
$134K
$113K
$0
$21.5K
Senior Business Analyst
$183K
$159K
$1.5K
$22.4K
Associate
$211K
$199K
$0
$12K
Senior Associate
$224K
$199K
$0
$25.5K
