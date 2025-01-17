All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in Greater Dallas Area at McKinsey ranges from $118K per year for Business Analyst to $194K per year for Associate. The median yearly compensation in Greater Dallas Area package totals $192K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for McKinsey's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Business Analyst
$118K
$100K
$0
$17.5K
Senior Business Analyst
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate
$194K
$182K
$0
$11.9K
Senior Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
