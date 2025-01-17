Data Scientist compensation in Spain at McKinsey totals €46.7K per year for Data Scientist. The median yearly compensation in Spain package totals €48.5K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for McKinsey's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Data Scientist
€46.7K
€42.2K
€0
€4.5K
Senior Data Scientist
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Associate
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Senior Associate
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
