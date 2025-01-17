← Company Directory
McKinsey
  • Greater Toronto Area

McKinsey Data Scientist Salaries in Greater Toronto Area

Data Scientist compensation in Greater Toronto Area at McKinsey totals CA$119K per year for Data Scientist. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$114K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for McKinsey's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Data Scientist
CA$119K
CA$119K
CA$0
CA$0
Senior Data Scientist
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Associate
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Senior Associate
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
What are the career levels at McKinsey?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at McKinsey in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$182,893. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at McKinsey for the Data Scientist role in Greater Toronto Area is CA$114,438.

Other Resources