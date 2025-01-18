Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at McKesson ranges from $131K per year for P3 to $135K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $132K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for McKesson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$131K
$118K
$0
$12.4K
P4
$135K
$122K
$0
$13.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
