Salaries

Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

McKesson Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at McKesson ranges from $131K per year for P3 to $135K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $132K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for McKesson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus P1 Associate Software Engineer (Entry Level) $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- P2 Sr. Associate Software Engineer $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- P3 Software Engineer $131K $118K $0 $12.4K P4 Sr. Software Engineer $135K $122K $0 $13.3K View 2 More Levels

Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Get notified of new salaries Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

What's the vesting schedule at McKesson ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.