← Company Directory
McCoy Global
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about McCoy Global that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    McCoy Global Inc. is a Canadian company that provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations in the energy industry. They design, produce, and distribute capital equipment to support wellbore integrity and offer data collection technologies used in rugged applications. They also provide repair, maintenance, and calibration services for the capital equipment and related competitor products, as well as aftermarket products and services. The company markets its products and services globally under various brand names.

    http://www.mccoyglobal.com
    Website
    1914
    Year Founded
    114
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for McCoy Global

    Related Companies

    • PayPal
    • Pinterest
    • Tesla
    • DoorDash
    • Square
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources