All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at McAfee totals $217K per year for Grade 5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $196K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for McAfee's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Grade 5
$217K
$182K
$8.3K
$27K
Grade 6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Grade 7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Grade 8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At McAfee, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
