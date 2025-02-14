Software Engineer compensation in United States at Maxar Technologies ranges from $112K per year for T3 to $222K per year for T7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $120K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Maxar Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T3
$112K
$112K
$0
$750
T4
$111K
$109K
$0
$1.3K
T5
$137K
$135K
$0
$2.7K
T6
$157K
$153K
$0
$4.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
