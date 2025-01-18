← Company Directory
Max Planck Society
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Research Scientist

  • Germany

Max Planck Society Research Scientist Salaries in Germany

The median Research Scientist compensation in Germany package at Max Planck Society totals €50.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Max Planck Society's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Max Planck Society
Postdoctoral Researcher
Saarbrucken, SL, Germany
Total per year
€50.9K
Level
Entry
Base
€50.9K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Max Planck Society?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €28.3K+ (sometimes €283K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Research Scientist at Max Planck Society in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €64,290. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Max Planck Society for the Research Scientist role in Germany is €50,922.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Max Planck Society

Related Companies

  • Apple
  • SoFi
  • DoorDash
  • LinkedIn
  • Tesla
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources