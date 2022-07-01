Mavencare provides hospital quality home care for the 90% of seniors who wish to age in the comfort of their own homes.Mavencare was conceived after the founders each experienced similar challenges finding and managing quality home care for their grandparents. Collectively, the team decided there had to be a better way. Using their collective experience in healthcare, senior care, and technology, the company was born with the goal of providing the highest quality, family focused home care. Our vision is to revolutionize home health care; to create a world where people can live out their lives in the comfort of their own homes.Aging in the comfort of home, often referred to as “aging in place,” is something that 90% of the senior population wants, but the majority cannot accomplish this. This means that the majority of the 46 million North American seniors cannot live their golden years in the location of their choosing - a problem that Mavencare is determined to address. We believe that everyone has the right to age in the comfort of their own home. And that’s why Mavencare was born