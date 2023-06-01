Maven Machines provides a cloud-based fleet management platform and mobile app for trucking fleets to improve operational efficiency, reduce risk, and increase profitability. Their solutions include dispatch, route planning, workflow, fleet, and ELD compliance, with customizable driver workflows and integrations with TMS providers. Maven Machines partners with customers to address their unique needs and empower them to get the most out of their technological investments. They serve over 250 fleets, ranging in size from owner-operators to 1,000+ truck fleets, with a growing focus on large enterprise fleets.