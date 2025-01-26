← Company Directory
Maven Clinic
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

Maven Clinic Backend Software Engineer Salaries

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Maven Clinic totals $195K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Maven Clinic's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Median Package
company icon
Maven Clinic
Software Engineer
San Francisco, CA
Total per year
$195K
Level
L4
Base
$195K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Maven Clinic?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Maven Clinic in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $256,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Maven Clinic for the Backend Software Engineer role in United States is $195,000.

Other Resources