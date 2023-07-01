← Company Directory
Matidor
Top Insights
    Matidor is a project management software that uses a live map to consolidate project information and improve collaboration and visibility. It offers real-time updates, user-friendly GIS tools, and key data such as budgets and tasks. The platform also provides intuitive reporting, deadline reminders, and notifications of critical events. Matidor aims to facilitate better decision-making, standardize workflows, and promote a better environmental footprint. They also offer custom software integration and development services. The company has received recognition from TechCrunch, SXSW, Small Business BC, and the Emerging Cleantech Rocket Awards.

    https://matidor.com
    2018
    31
    $1M-$10M
