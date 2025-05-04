← Company Directory
Mastercard
Mastercard Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in China at Mastercard ranges from CN¥302K to CN¥420K per year. Last updated: 5/4/2025

Average Total Compensation

CN¥323K - CN¥381K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CN¥302KCN¥323KCN¥381KCN¥420K
Common Range
Possible Range

CN¥1.15M

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Mastercard, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Mastercard, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Mastercard in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥420,323. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mastercard for the Customer Service role in China is CN¥301,770.

