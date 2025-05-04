← Company Directory
Mastercard
Mastercard Business Analyst Salaries

Last updated: 5/4/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 77.8K - SGD 91.7K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 72.7KSGD 77.8KSGD 91.7KSGD 101K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Mastercard, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Mastercard, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Mastercard in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 101,202. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mastercard for the Business Analyst role in Singapore is SGD 72,658.

