← Company Directory
Mastek
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Mastek Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in India package at Mastek totals ₹368K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mastek's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Mastek
Software Engineer
Pune, MH, India
Total per year
₹368K
Level
T2
Base
₹368K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Mastek?

₹13.64M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.56M+ (sometimes ₹25.58M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Mastek in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,263,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mastek for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹672,585.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Mastek

Related Companies

  • HPE
  • Medallia
  • Cornerstone OnDemand
  • FICO
  • CDW
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources