Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Massachusetts Institute of Technology Salaries

Massachusetts Institute of Technology's salary ranges from $39,200 in total compensation per year for a Founder at the low-end to $147,260 for a Business Operations at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Software Engineer
Median $50K

Research Scientist

Data Scientist
Median $67K
Biomedical Engineer
$50.3K

Business Operations
$147K
Data Analyst
$96K
Founder
$39.2K
Hardware Engineer
$113K
Marketing
$70.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$45.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Massachusetts Institute of Technology is Business Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $147,260. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Massachusetts Institute of Technology is $67,000.

Other Resources