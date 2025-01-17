← Company Directory
Masimo
  • Salaries
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Masimo Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Masimo ranges from MX$1.54M to MX$2.24M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Masimo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

MX$1.77M - MX$2.02M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
MX$1.54MMX$1.77MMX$2.02MMX$2.24M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Masimo?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Masimo sits at a yearly total compensation of MXMX$43,150,159. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Masimo for the Information Technologist (IT) role is MXMX$29,620,032.

