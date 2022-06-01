Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our products enhance the way consumers all over the world experience and enjoy their living spaces. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting and HotSpring® spas, to name a few. At Masco, we believe in better living possibilities—for our homes, our environment and our community. Across our businesses and geographies, we seek out these possibilities to grow ourselves, enhance our consumers’ lives, create returns for our shareholders and improve the world around us. We believe a strong, supportive presence in the communities where we live, work and do business is vital. We partner with organizations that are as driven as we are to support the growth of our communities, encourage and enable equity and provide safe, affordable housing for all families.Plumbing:Axor, BrassCraft®, Bristan®, Brizo®, Caldera®Spas, Delta®, Endless Pools®, Hansgrohe®, HotSpring®, Hüppe, Newport Brass®, Peerless®, Mercury Plastics LLCDecorative Architectural:Behr® , KILZ®, Liberty® Hardware, Kichler Lighting