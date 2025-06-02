← Company Directory
Marvell
Marvell Venture Capitalist Salaries

The average Venture Capitalist total compensation in Singapore at Marvell ranges from SGD 229K to SGD 321K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Marvell's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 248K - SGD 289K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 229KSGD 248KSGD 289KSGD 321K
Common Range
Possible Range

SGD 210K

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Marvell, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (8.32% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Marvell, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Venture Capitalist at Marvell in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 320,907. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Marvell for the Venture Capitalist role in Singapore is SGD 229,219.

