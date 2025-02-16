← Company Directory
Marvell
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Electrical Engineer

  • All Electrical Engineer Salaries

Marvell Electrical Engineer Salaries

The average Electrical Engineer total compensation in India at Marvell ranges from ₹2.96M to ₹4.13M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Marvell's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹3.18M - ₹3.74M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹2.96M₹3.18M₹3.74M₹4.13M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Electrical Engineer submissions at Marvell to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

₹13.64M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.56M+ (sometimes ₹25.58M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Marvell, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (8.32% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Marvell, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Electrical Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Electrical Engineer at Marvell in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,129,357. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Marvell for the Electrical Engineer role in India is ₹2,964,667.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Marvell

Related Companies

  • RingCentral
  • CDW
  • Akamai
  • Intel
  • Xilinx
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources