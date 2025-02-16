← Company Directory
Maruti Suzuki
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Mechanical Engineer

  • All Mechanical Engineer Salaries

Maruti Suzuki Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The median Mechanical Engineer compensation in India package at Maruti Suzuki totals ₹1.04M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Maruti Suzuki's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Maruti Suzuki
Mechanical Engineer
hidden
Total per year
₹1.04M
Level
hidden
Base
₹933K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹104K
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Maruti Suzuki?

₹13.64M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.56M+ (sometimes ₹25.58M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Mechanical Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Maruti Suzuki in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,013,287. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Maruti Suzuki for the Mechanical Engineer role in India is ₹933,277.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Maruti Suzuki

Related Companies

  • LinkedIn
  • Dropbox
  • DoorDash
  • Pinterest
  • Flipkart
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources