Marsh & McLennan Agency (MMA), formerly PayneWest Insurance, is a leading insurance agency in the Northwest, established in 1972. With over 700 professionals, MMA offers business and personal insurance, employee benefits, and surety across Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington. The agency specializes in complex markets like healthcare, construction, and education. Committed to being the employer of choice, MMA aims to be a meaningful partner in the communities it serves.