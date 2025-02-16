← Company Directory
Marsh & McLennan Companies
  Salaries
  Information Technologist (IT)

  All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Marsh & McLennan Companies Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Marsh & McLennan Companies ranges from RON 111K to RON 162K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Marsh & McLennan Companies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

RON 128K - RON 146K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
RON 111KRON 128KRON 146KRON 162K
Common Range
Possible Range

View All Salaries

RON 740K

What are the career levels at Marsh & McLennan Companies?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Marsh & McLennan Companies sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 162,283. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Marsh & McLennan Companies for the Information Technologist (IT) role is RON 111,397.

