Mars
Mars Salaries

Mars's salary ranges from $6,662 in total compensation per year for a Venture Capitalist in Russia at the low-end to $251,735 for a Cybersecurity Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Mars. Last updated: 6/21/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
Median $108K
Business Analyst
$19K
Business Development
$186K
Controls Engineer
$103K
Customer Service
$105K
Data Analyst
$94.5K
Financial Analyst
$32.1K
Industrial Designer
$101K
Information Technologist (IT)
$88.4K
Marketing
$80.9K
Mechanical Engineer
$24.3K
Product Designer
$149K
Product Manager
$147K
Program Manager
$97.3K
Project Manager
$48.5K
Recruiter
$102K
Regulatory Affairs
$56.2K
Sales
$58.6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$252K
Software Engineer
$24K
Technical Program Manager
$119K
Venture Capitalist
$6.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Mars is Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $251,735. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mars is $95,923.

