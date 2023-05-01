← Company Directory
MarketDial
MarketDial Salaries

MarketDial's salary ranges from $123,420 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $147,758 for a Human Resources at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of MarketDial. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Human Resources
$148K
Product Designer
$123K
The highest paying role reported at MarketDial is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $147,758. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MarketDial is $135,589.

