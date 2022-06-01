We are proud to partner with multi-location businesses, providing a wide array of customer experience management solutions, analytics and reporting technology. Our solutions help our clients protect their brand reputation, delight customers and make more money. Solutions include customer experience surveys, mystery shopping, contact center services and social media review data integrated on one technology and analytics platform. Founded in 2005, Market Force has a growing global presence, with offices in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France and Spain. It serves over 350 clients that operate multi-location businesses, including major retailers, restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, financial institutions and entertainment.