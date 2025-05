Marinus Pharmaceuticals develops and commercializes products for rare genetic epilepsies and seizure disorders. Its ZTALMY oral suspension treats seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder. The company is also developing ganaxolone for treating genetic epilepsy disorders and has license and collaboration agreements with other pharmaceutical companies. Marinus Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.