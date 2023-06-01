← Company Directory
MariMed
    About

    MariMed Inc. is a multi-state cannabis operator that develops, owns, and manages state-licensed cannabis facilities, including growing and processing facilities as well as medical and adult-use retail dispensaries. The company is dedicated to improving people's lives through its products, actions, and values. MariMed is known for its craft cannabis cultivation approach and has a portfolio of premium, award-winning, and top-selling product brands. The company's success is built on a culture of collaboration, compassion, and integrity.

    https://marimedadvisors.com
    Website
    2013
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

