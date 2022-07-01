ManyChat empowers businesses to create Facebook Messenger bots for marketing, sales, and support, helping to grow ROI and revenue. We power more than 400,000 businesses all over the world to have 1B+ monthly business-to-customer conversations. TIME: "Messaging is evolving as the next platform..."​TechCrunch: "Forget Apps, Now The Bots Take Over"​ The NY Times: "Bots are the new apps."​BUILD YOUR BOT painlessly using an easy visual interface and never worry about technical details involved in launching and operating your bot.BROADCAST MESSAGES to thousands of subscribers. Every time someone starts chatting with your page on Facebook, they become a subscriber. ManyChat lets you broadcast any content you choose to all of your subscribers at once. Remember, there is no algorithm, which means your subscribers are forever yours.SCHEDULE MESSAGES so you can sit back and relax. Daily broadcasts are time-intensive. Instead, you can schedule messages in advance and ManyChat will send your content.AUTOPOSTING from RSS, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube automates your feed - subscribers are notified every time you post new content. WELCOME USERS automatically by setting up beautiful welcome messages that greets every new subscriber personally. This message can contain pictures, sliders, menu options - everything you need to engage a new subscriber.AUTOMATE replies to specific keywords. Make your bot more functional: just set up a keyword and define a reply. This can be used to create keyword menus, content catalogs or even text-based mini-games. The only limit is your imagination.