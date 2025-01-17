← Company Directory
Manpower
  • Salaries
  • Accountant

  • All Accountant Salaries

Manpower Accountant Salaries

The average Accountant total compensation in Philippines at Manpower ranges from ₱201K to ₱287K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Manpower's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

₱231K - ₱270K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₱201K₱231K₱270K₱287K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Manpower?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at Manpower in Philippines sits at a yearly total compensation of ₱287,395. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Manpower for the Accountant role in Philippines is ₱201,422.

