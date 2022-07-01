← Company Directory
Mandli Communications
    Based in Madison, Wisconsin, we are an industry leader in the design and development of highly specialized digital imaging and data collection equipment and operational methodologies for various Departments of Transportation throughout the United States. Since 1983 we have made available to the transportation industry a complete range of imaging, pavement, and positioning equipment. Together with a suite of supporting GIS software and services, we have enabled our clients to design, manage, and maintain safe and efficient road and rail networks.

    http://www.mandli.com
    1983
    150
    $10M-$50M
